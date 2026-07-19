Reddit Inc. $RDDT Shares Purchased by Momentum Wealth Planning LLC

Momentum Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT - Free Report) by 203.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,338 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Reddit makes up 1.8% of Momentum Wealth Planning LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Momentum Wealth Planning LLC's holdings in Reddit were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDDT. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter worth about $1,293,258,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,047,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Reddit by 419.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,941 shares of the company's stock worth $342,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Reddit by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,139 shares of the company's stock worth $305,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,890 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reddit by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,322,048 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,062,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,540 shares during the last quarter.

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Reddit News Roundup

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reddit news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 808 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,000. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 39,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $6,930,032.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,050,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,846,982.66. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,141 shares of company stock worth $28,680,845. Corporate insiders own 28.48% of the company's stock.

Reddit Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $181.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.74. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 1.93. Reddit Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $282.95.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. Reddit had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 28.60%.The firm had revenue of $663.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reddit Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 target price on Reddit and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Reddit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $231.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RDDT

Reddit Profile

Reddit is an online social news aggregation, discussion and content-sharing platform organized around user-created communities called "subreddits," each focused on a particular topic or interest. Registered users submit links, text posts, images and video, and community members vote and comment to surface popular content. The site is accessed via its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and it supports live events such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and community-driven discussions.

Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.

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