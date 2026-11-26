First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT - Free Report) by 218.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,899 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 331,454 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of Reddit worth $68,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDDT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Reddit by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reddit by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Reddit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Reddit in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Reddit by 522.2% during the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Get Reddit alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Reddit

In other Reddit news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.55, for a total transaction of $9,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,012,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,390,624.30. This represents a 5.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Steve Huffman sold 18,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total value of $2,664,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 336,432 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,798,664.64. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,924 shares of company stock valued at $35,744,683. Corporate insiders own 28.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Reddit from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Reddit from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Reddit from $142.00 to $110.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Reddit from $195.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $175.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RDDT

Reddit Stock Up 1.3%

RDDT stock opened at $91.49 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $128.94 and its 200-day moving average is $150.79. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.28. Reddit Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.60 and a twelve month high of $263.50.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Reddit had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $894.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $874.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Reddit's revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc. operates Reddit, an online platform where users share posts, discuss topics and participate in communities known as subreddits. Members can submit text, images, videos and links, comment on posts, and vote on content, helping shape what appears in each community. The company generates revenue primarily through advertising and also offers paid subscriptions and other products. Reddit serves users and advertisers around the world through its website and mobile applications. Reddit was founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman, Alexis Ohanian and Aaron Swartz.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Reddit, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Reddit wasn't on the list.

While Reddit currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in Fall 2026 AI spending is reshaping the market, and the opportunity extends far beyond the biggest chipmakers. Discover 10 stocks set to benefit from powerful trends in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, energy, capital returns, and consumer growth this fall. Get This Free Report