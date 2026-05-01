Rede Wealth LLC Has $5.64 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 175.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,447 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.0% of Rede Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rede Wealth LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 63.9% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,642,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $9,063,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 239,862 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $52,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,207,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $562,815,090. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,035 shares of company stock valued at $28,827,479. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $265.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $223.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.85 and a 1 year high of $273.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $308.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here