Redwood Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the company's stock after selling 52,500 shares during the period. Elevance Health comprises approximately 1.5% of Redwood Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Redwood Capital Management LLC's holdings in Elevance Health were worth $12,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company's stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company's stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company's stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 766 shares of the company's stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55 North Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.5% during the third quarter. 55 North Private Wealth LLC now owns 598 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $389.44 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $414.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.71. The firm has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.84 and a 52-week high of $450.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $50.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.28 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 29.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho set a $490.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Elevance Health from $465.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $451.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $424.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $458.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro Peru purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $383.86 per share, for a total transaction of $383,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,908 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,004.88. This represents a 9.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ratnakar Lavu sold 1,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,849 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,560. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc. is a U.S. health benefits and services company formerly known as Anthem, Inc. The company adopted the Elevance Health name in 2022 while retaining the Anthem brand for many of its health plans. Elevance offers commercial health coverage to individuals, families and employers, as well as plans and services for people enrolled in Medicare and Medicaid. Its affiliated health plans include companies that operate under Blue Cross Blue Shield licenses in several states. Through its Carelon businesses, Elevance also provides health services that include pharmacy benefit management, behavioral health support, care delivery and healthcare technology.

Further Reading

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