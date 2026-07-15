Regency Centers Corporation $REG Shares Acquired by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG - Free Report) by 277.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,958 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,183,667,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,572,876 shares of the company's stock worth $877,261,000 after acquiring an additional 168,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,915,089 shares of the company's stock worth $338,110,000 after acquiring an additional 67,739 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,261,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $294,167,000 after acquiring an additional 287,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,540,137 shares of the company's stock valued at $258,062,000 after acquiring an additional 72,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Friday, June 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on REG

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other news, insider Terah L. Devereaux sold 1,240 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $99,373.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,441,718.60. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 7,927 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $626,708.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,435.14. This trade represents a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 283,782 shares of company stock worth $22,255,898. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Regency Centers stock opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.45. Regency Centers Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.86 and a 12 month high of $81.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Regency Centers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.14%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

See Also

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