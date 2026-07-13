Regency Centers Corporation $REG Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its stake in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG - Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,691 shares of the company's stock after selling 50,416 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Regency Centers worth $36,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 63.1% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 388.9% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 274,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $21,529,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Terah L. Devereaux sold 1,240 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $99,373.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,718.60. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 283,782 shares of company stock worth $22,255,898 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Regency Centers from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.94.

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Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG opened at $79.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Regency Centers Corporation has a one year low of $66.86 and a one year high of $81.93.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Regency Centers's payout ratio is 104.14%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

Further Reading

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