Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN is Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA's 2nd Largest Position

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 10.9% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned 0.19% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $159,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,075,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,004,838,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,596,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,547,791,000 after purchasing an additional 45,513 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,560,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,975,990,000 after purchasing an additional 106,861 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,010,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,551,858,000 after purchasing an additional 835,240 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,949,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,504,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2%

REGN stock opened at $663.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $541.00 and a 12 month high of $821.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $644.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $721.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business's revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total value of $130,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,303 shares in the company, valued at $11,249,545.45. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $855.00 to $854.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $787.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Further Reading

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