Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.49% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $396,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Titan Wealth CI Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $700.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $855.00 to $854.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $995.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $787.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total value of $130,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,249,545.45. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target on Regeneron to $1,000 from $995 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s longer-term outlook.

Guggenheim raised its price target on Regeneron to $1,000 from $995 and reiterated a rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s longer-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Regeneron said it completed a mid-stage study for REGN7544 in POTS, which could be relevant for its pipeline, but the market impact is unclear from the update alone.

Regeneron said it completed a mid-stage study for REGN7544 in POTS, which could be relevant for its pipeline, but the market impact is unclear from the update alone. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or reminded investors about a pending class action lawsuit against Regeneron related to disclosures around a Phase 3 melanoma study failure, reinforcing legal and reputational risk for the stock.

Multiple law firms announced or reminded investors about a pending class action lawsuit against Regeneron related to disclosures around a Phase 3 melanoma study failure, reinforcing legal and reputational risk for the stock. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit filings and deadline reminders suggest the company faces ongoing litigation risk and potential distraction as investors focus on trial disclosure concerns rather than near-term fundamentals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $675.19 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $639.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $716.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $541.00 and a 52 week high of $821.11. The company has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The company's revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.12 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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