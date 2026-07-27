Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Acquired by Family Manage LLC

Family Manage LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 305.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Family Manage LLC's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $656.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $541.00 and a fifty-two week high of $821.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock's 50-day moving average is $635.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $714.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm's revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total value of $130,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,303 shares in the company, valued at $11,249,545.45. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $785.00 to $750.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $855.00 to $854.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $995.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $787.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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