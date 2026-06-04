Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 23,288 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.38% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $306,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,343,815.72. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $618.95 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $476.49 and a 52-week high of $821.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $711.47 and a 200-day moving average of $743.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Leerink Partners reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $641.00 price objective (down from $792.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $700.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $792.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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