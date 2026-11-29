Aquatic Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 67.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 21,812 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 466.7% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 34 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $812.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $911.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $990.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $591.52 and a 52-week high of $992.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $845.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $756.05. The company has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $20.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $16.51 by $3.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.83 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 59.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 7,439 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $970.46, for a total transaction of $7,219,251.94. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,693.38. The trade was a 81.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 7,830 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $969.09, for a total value of $7,587,974.70. Following the sale, the director owned 5,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,057,680.71. The trade was a 60.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,039 shares of company stock worth $29,825,285. 6.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. Founded in 1988, the company is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York, and conducts research across areas including eye disease, inflammation and immune disorders, cancer, cardiovascular disease and rare conditions. Its medicines include EYLEA, used to treat certain retinal diseases, and Dupixent, developed in collaboration with Sanofi for several inflammatory conditions.

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