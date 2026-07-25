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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,702,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,422,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 261,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $202,114,000 after purchasing an additional 140,966 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 360,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $278,636,000 after purchasing an additional 82,853 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total transaction of $130,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,249,545.45. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $788.00 to $730.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $707.00 to $696.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $990.00 to $880.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $787.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6%

REGN stock opened at $656.01 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $541.00 and a 52 week high of $821.11. The company has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.24. The firm's 50-day moving average is $635.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $714.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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