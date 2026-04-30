Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Sold by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 5,090 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 9.9% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned about 0.20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $160,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $627.00 to $860.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $865.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $826.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $690.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $758.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $735.37. The company has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.10 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.41%.Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.98 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $1,279,818.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,604.99. This trade represents a 49.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total value of $1,585,066.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,837.44. This trade represents a 32.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,774 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,738. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

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About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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