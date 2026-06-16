Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Sold by Rakuten Investment Management Inc.

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 39,903 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of REGN opened at $614.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.25. The company's fifty day moving average is $689.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $736.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.25 and a fifty-two week high of $821.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $762.00 to $707.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $792.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at $12,343,815.72. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

See Also

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