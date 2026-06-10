Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Stake Lessened by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $47,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $64,677,000. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% during the third quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $105,810,000 after buying an additional 74,350 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 374,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 51,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,343,815.72. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $641.00 price target (down from $792.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $700.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $792.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8%

REGN stock opened at $616.18 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.25 and a twelve month high of $821.11. The company has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.25. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $701.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $741.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.22 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

See Also

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