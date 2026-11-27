Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 77.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 122,299 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 4.4% of Bellevue Group AG's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.27% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $212,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 34 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $835.00 to $997.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $660.00 to $978.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $909.21.

Read Our Latest Report on REGN

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kathryn Guarini sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 603 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $542,700. This trade represents a 39.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 7,830 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $969.09, for a total value of $7,587,974.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,057,680.71. This trade represents a 60.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 32,039 shares of company stock worth $29,825,285 in the last three months. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $981.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $101.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $591.52 and a 52-week high of $991.83. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $841.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $754.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $20.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $16.51 by $3.56. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 59.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. Founded in 1988, the company is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York, and conducts research across areas including eye disease, inflammation and immune disorders, cancer, cardiovascular disease and rare conditions. Its medicines include EYLEA, used to treat certain retinal diseases, and Dupixent, developed in collaboration with Sanofi for several inflammatory conditions.

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