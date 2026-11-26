Dodge & Cox reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,774,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 96,648 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.9% of Dodge & Cox's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Dodge & Cox owned 4.62% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $3,620,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 466.7% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 34 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 780.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 44 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,011 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $957.76, for a total transaction of $4,799,335.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,803,055.04. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,215 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $1,032,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,163,900. This represents a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 32,039 shares of company stock valued at $29,825,285 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $812.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $810.00 to $913.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $779.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $909.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $981.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $841.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $754.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $591.52 and a 1 year high of $991.83. The firm has a market cap of $101.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $20.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $16.51 by $3.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.83 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 58.26 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is 8.30%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. Founded in 1988, the company is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York, and conducts research across areas including eye disease, inflammation and immune disorders, cancer, cardiovascular disease and rare conditions. Its medicines include EYLEA, used to treat certain retinal diseases, and Dupixent, developed in collaboration with Sanofi for several inflammatory conditions.

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