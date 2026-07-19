Regents Gate Capital LLP Acquires 27,646 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Regents Gate Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 21,941.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,772 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,646 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for about 5.3% of Regents Gate Capital LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Regents Gate Capital LLP's holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $24,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NFSG Corp boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 94.4% during the first quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $1,147.00 to $1,269.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $965.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $1,100.00 to $1,060.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,037.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,027.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $953.13 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52 week low of $692.02 and a 52 week high of $1,034.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock's fifty day moving average is $912.84 and its 200-day moving average is $933.05.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Parker-Hannifin's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.51%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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