Regents Gate Capital LLP Acquires New Shares in Crh Plc $CRH

Regents Gate Capital LLP acquired a new position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 66,272 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $6,967,000. CRH makes up approximately 1.5% of Regents Gate Capital LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company's stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the construction company's stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CRH by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,288 shares of the construction company's stock worth $20,957,000 after purchasing an additional 36,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in CRH by 0.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 316,818 shares of the construction company's stock worth $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CRH Price Performance

CRH opened at $102.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $106.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.25. Crh Plc has a fifty-two week low of $92.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.55.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.65%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. CRH's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded CRH from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CRH from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CRH from $149.00 to $165.60 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRH

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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