Regents Gate Capital LLP Buys New Shares in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Regents Gate Capital LLP acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,418,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Cummins by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 52 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Nathan R. Stoner sold 607 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.06, for a total transaction of $421,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,556,784.82. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald G. Jackson sold 730 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.92, for a total value of $518,971.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,912,010.72. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,579 shares of company stock valued at $9,377,684. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Cummins

Here are the key news stories impacting Cummins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley boosted its price target on Cummins and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Benzinga

Morgan Stanley boosted its price target on Cummins and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research slightly raised its Q3 2027 EPS estimate for Cummins to $9.02 from $9.00, a small change that suggests stable longer-term expectations. Article

Zacks Research slightly raised its Q3 2027 EPS estimate for Cummins to $9.02 from $9.00, a small change that suggests stable longer-term expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Other Zacks revisions were mixed but generally small, with slight cuts to some FY2027/FY2028 estimates and a continued Hold rating, suggesting analysts are not seeing a major near-term change in fundamentals. Article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $610.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $794.00 to $874.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Cummins from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cummins from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $740.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMI

Cummins Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of CMI stock opened at $647.67 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.02 and a 1-year high of $737.76. The company has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $677.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $614.26.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 29.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Cummins's previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Cummins's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.52%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

Further Reading

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