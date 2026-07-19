Regents Gate Capital LLP Has $13.86 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Regents Gate Capital LLP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 210.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,769 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 71,736 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 3.0% of Regents Gate Capital LLP's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Regents Gate Capital LLP's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,546 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $139.39 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $165.15. The company has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The business's 50 day moving average is $140.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.Emerson Electric's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.64.

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Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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