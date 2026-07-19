Regents Gate Capital LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Regents Gate Capital LLP raised its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,207 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 32,830 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up approximately 3.7% of Regents Gate Capital LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Regents Gate Capital LLP's holdings in Amphenol were worth $17,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 548 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on APH

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $151.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $149.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.01. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $95.19 and a twelve month high of $178.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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