Regents Gate Capital LLP Makes New $24.91 Million Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 310,957 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $24,914,000. Ingersoll Rand comprises approximately 5.3% of Regents Gate Capital LLP's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Regents Gate Capital LLP owned 0.08% of Ingersoll Rand at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,159,480 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $92,898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,400 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 45,354 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,099 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore set a $84.00 price target on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $82.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.17. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.07 and a twelve month high of $100.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.54.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 7.54%.Ingersoll Rand's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Ingersoll Rand's payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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