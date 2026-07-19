Regents Gate Capital LLP Makes New Investment in Acuity, Inc. $AYI

Regents Gate Capital LLP acquired a new position in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,257 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Acuity by 50,220.2% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,268,433 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $676,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,925 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Acuity by 9.1% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,363,619 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $469,617,000 after buying an additional 113,720 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Acuity by 6,496.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 692,189 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $249,216,000 after buying an additional 681,696 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Acuity by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 633,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $218,071,000 after buying an additional 58,085 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,088 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $205,296,000 after buying an additional 20,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company's stock.

Acuity Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE:AYI opened at $333.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $314.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.85. Acuity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.04 and a 12-month high of $380.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The electronics maker reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.18 billion. Acuity had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 10.25%.Acuity's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity, Inc. will post 18.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Acuity's payout ratio is currently 5.31%.

Insider Activity at Acuity

In other news, Director Maya Leibman bought 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $288.83 per share, for a total transaction of $57,766.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $115,532. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AYI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Acuity from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Acuity from $295.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Acuity from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Acuity in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Acuity in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $397.17.

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Acuity Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc NYSE: AYI is a leading provider of lighting fixtures, controls and building management solutions designed for commercial, institutional, industrial and residential markets. The company's core offerings include a broad range of LED luminaires, lighting controls, sensors and networked building systems that enhance energy efficiency, occupant comfort and operational productivity. Acuity Brands' portfolio spans indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures, emergency lighting, task lighting and architectural products, as well as advanced controls such as daylight harvesting, occupancy sensing and wireless sensor networks.

Beyond traditional lighting, Acuity Brands delivers integrated digital solutions through its Connected Building platform, which combines smart sensors, cloud-based analytics and mobile applications to enable real-time monitoring and remote management of lighting and environmental systems.

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