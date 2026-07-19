Regents Gate Capital LLP Makes New Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Regents Gate Capital LLP acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,054 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $614.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $556.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $739.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $681.53.

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Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $563.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company's 50 day moving average price is $578.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $612.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.38 and a 52 week high of $710.97.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company's revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Martin Marietta Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc NYSE: MLM is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.

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