Regents Gate Capital LLP Makes New Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 74,393 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $5,286,000. Stanley Black & Decker makes up 1.1% of Regents Gate Capital LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.2%

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $90.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.22.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Stanley Black & Decker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SWK shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Stanley Black & Decker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $88.44.

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Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

Further Reading

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