Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Reinhart Partners LLC. reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,950 shares of the information technology service provider's stock after selling 22,007 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.'s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 306,078 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $20,529,000 after buying an additional 43,252 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $55,217,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $8,421,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,749,490 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $117,338,000 after buying an additional 71,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 480.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

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Cognizant Technology Solutions News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cognizant Technology Solutions this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Dbs Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.00. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a one year low of $45.48 and a one year high of $87.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.630-5.770 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cognizant Technology Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.70%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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