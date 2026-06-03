Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $93.05 Million Holdings in First American Financial Corporation $FAF

Reinhart Partners LLC. reduced its position in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF - Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,514,442 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 83,565 shares during the quarter. First American Financial comprises about 2.8% of Reinhart Partners LLC.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 1.49% of First American Financial worth $93,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,166 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $28,641,000 after acquiring an additional 83,292 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,011,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 607.7% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 77,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $82.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on First American Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at First American Financial

In other news, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 5,823 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $399,632.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,033,850.05. This trade represents a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy sold 6,630 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $468,011.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,695,854.16. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.56. First American Financial Corporation has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $71.47.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First American Financial Corporation will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. First American Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.79%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and diversified real estate-related data and analytics. Headquartered in Santa Ana, California, the company serves customers throughout the United States as well as in Canada, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Its business is built on the underwriting capabilities of its title insurance operations combined with comprehensive closing and escrow services for homebuyers, sellers, mortgage lenders and real estate professionals.

The company's title insurance segment issues policies that protect property owners and mortgage lenders against defects in titles, liens or encumbrances that can arise during real property transactions.

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