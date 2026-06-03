Reinhart Partners LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,452 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.'s holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $728,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,882,156.60. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $186,939.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,785.11. This trade represents a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on BJ's Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore restated a "positive" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on BJ's Wholesale Club from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ's Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $105.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ stock opened at $88.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.23. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.65 and a 1 year high of $115.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.73.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.44 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 2.62%.BJ's Wholesale Club's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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