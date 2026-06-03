Reinhart Partners LLC. Lowers Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Reinhart Partners LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,591 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 32,434 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.'s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,469 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company's stock.

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Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $96.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.19. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $105.91. The company has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.74, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.73.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 866.67%.

Trending Headlines about Microchip Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Microchip Technology this week:

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $954,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,973,094.20. This represents a 32.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $333,220.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,428.51. The trade was a 11.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 548,302 shares of company stock valued at $49,186,035 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.94% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Argus upgraded Microchip Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $69.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCHP

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

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