Reinhart Partners LLC. Reduces Stake in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Reinhart Partners LLC. trimmed its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN - Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,327 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 19,240 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.'s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Global Payments by 43.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 610 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Global Payments by 0.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,262 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,248 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Global Payments by 13.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,716 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $74.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.32, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm's 50 day moving average is $69.31 and its 200 day moving average is $73.51. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.45 and a 12 month high of $90.64.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.81 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. Global Payments's revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Global Payments's dividend payout ratio is presently -49.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Global Payments from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Global Payments from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $84.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GPN

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

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