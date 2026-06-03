Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 21,324 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Reinhart Partners LLC. reduced its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,362 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 21,324 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.'s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,866 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,633 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 830 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.9%

ZBH stock opened at $83.70 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.12 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $87.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 9.05%.The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Zimmer Biomet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $83.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zimmer Biomet

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 5,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $413,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,022.64. The trade was a 15.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lori Winkler sold 2,650 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $250,849.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,803.84. This trade represents a 20.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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