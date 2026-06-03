Reinhart Partners LLC. Trims Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Reinhart Partners LLC. reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 13,703 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.'s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 497.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.19, for a total transaction of $594,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,252,757.81. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total transaction of $596,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 125,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,377,406.64. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 37,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,450 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $346.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $328.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.88. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.85 and a 52-week high of $370.17. The company has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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