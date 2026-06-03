Reinhart Partners LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Corporation $BOKF

Reinhart Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF - Free Report) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,190 shares of the bank's stock after selling 34,003 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.'s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the bank's stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,743 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the bank's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 366 shares of the bank's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Mark B. Wade sold 1,700 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.62, for a total transaction of $225,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,275.82. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.91, for a total transaction of $67,455.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,436 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,407,920.76. The trade was a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $738,571 over the last three months. 63.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOKF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $134.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOK Financial

BOK Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $127.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.78 and a 200 day moving average of $126.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.81. BOK Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $91.35 and a 12 month high of $139.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.28. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $553.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $549.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial Corporation will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. BOK Financial's payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation NASDAQ: BOKF, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a diversified financial services holding company serving businesses, professionals and individuals across the central and western United States. Through its banking subsidiary, BOK Financial offers a full suite of commercial banking, treasury and payment management services, as well as consumer deposit and lending solutions. The company's offerings also encompass wealth management, trust and asset management, investment banking, and insurance products designed to meet the needs of both retail and institutional clients.

The roots of BOK Financial date back to the founding of the Bank of Oklahoma in 1910.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF - Free Report).

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