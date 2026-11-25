State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA - Free Report) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,361,310 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 2,355,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.63% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $581,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Balance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company's stock.

Get RGA alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Jonathan Porter sold 3,852 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.53, for a total transaction of $1,045,933.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,995,790.49. The trade was a 25.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $274.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.43. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $260.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.60. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $186.74 and a 12-month high of $277.15.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $8.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 30.73 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Reinsurance Group of America's payout ratio is 15.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $292.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $294.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) is a global life and health reinsurer. It works with insurance companies to help them manage risks and support the development and distribution of insurance products. Its services include life and health reinsurance, as well as solutions involving longevity risk and asset-intensive reinsurance. RGA also provides underwriting expertise, data and analytics, and product and risk-management support to its clients. Founded in 1973, RGA serves clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Reinsurance Group of America, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Reinsurance Group of America wasn't on the list.

While Reinsurance Group of America currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report