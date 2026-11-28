Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA - Free Report) by 976.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,001 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 81,640 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.14% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $22,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,846 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 37.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,794 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 23.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company's stock.

Get RGA alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jonathan Porter sold 3,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.53, for a total value of $1,045,933.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,995,790.49. This trade represents a 25.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of RGA stock opened at $279.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.43. The business's fifty day moving average is $261.74 and its 200 day moving average is $231.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $186.74 and a twelve month high of $280.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 31.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Reinsurance Group of America's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated NYSE: RGA is a global life and health reinsurer. The company works with insurance companies to help manage risk and support the development of insurance products. Its services include reinsurance for individual and group life and health coverage, as well as solutions related to longevity risk and other financial risks. RGA also provides clients with expertise in areas such as underwriting, product development and risk management. Founded in 1973, RGA serves insurance clients across North America and international markets, including Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Reinsurance Group of America, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Reinsurance Group of America wasn't on the list.

While Reinsurance Group of America currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report