Reliance, Inc. $RS Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Free Report) by 87,500.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,504 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Reliance were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RS. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Reliance by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Reliance during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Reliance from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Reliance from $378.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Reliance from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Bank of America downgraded Reliance from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reliance in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $364.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Reliance

Reliance Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $377.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.31 and a 52-week high of $419.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $380.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.89 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. Reliance has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.350 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Reliance's payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Insider Transactions at Reliance

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $1,253,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,030,740.80. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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