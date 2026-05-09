Reliance, Inc. $RS Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 691,626 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 10,564 shares during the period. Reliance comprises approximately 2.8% of Yacktman Asset Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 1.32% of Reliance worth $199,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Reliance by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reliance by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Reliance by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Reliance by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Reliance by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total transaction of $1,253,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,740.80. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,060 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $7,738,177.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 14,021 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,434.02. This trade represents a 63.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,175 shares of company stock worth $10,966,902. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Reliance from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Research Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reliance from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Reliance from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $344.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reliance

Reliance Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $369.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company's 50-day moving average price is $319.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.35. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.31 and a fifty-two week high of $381.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Reliance's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. Reliance has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Reliance's payout ratio is 32.62%.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

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