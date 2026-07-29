Relx Plc $RELX Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX - Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,297,047 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 205,441 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Relx worth $109,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 11,084 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the technology company's stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the technology company's stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 23.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Relx from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Relx from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Relx from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Relx from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Relx Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $27.57 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.2785 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 163.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th.

Relx Company Profile

RELX plc is a global provider of information, analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The company supplies content, data and analytical services that support decision-making across scientific, technical and medical research, legal and regulatory practice, and risk and business analytics. RELX's offerings are largely delivered via digital platforms and subscription services designed for institutions, corporations and professionals who require specialized, high-value information and workflow solutions.

RELX operates through distinct business lines that include Elsevier, which provides scientific, technical and medical journals, books and online platforms such as research and discovery tools; Legal and Professional services, which deliver legal, regulatory and compliance content and workflow solutions; Risk & Business Analytics, which offers data, analytics and decision tools for insurance, banking, corporate and government risk assessment; and Exhibitions, which organizes industry trade shows and events.

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