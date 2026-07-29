Relx Plc $RELX Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX - Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 988,330 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 628,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Relx worth $32,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 2,574.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 3,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 2,468.4% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 1,823.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Relx from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Relx from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Relx from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RELX

Relx Trading Up 5.8%

NYSE RELX opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.2785 dividend. This represents a yield of 163.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th.

Relx Profile

RELX plc is a global provider of information, analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The company supplies content, data and analytical services that support decision-making across scientific, technical and medical research, legal and regulatory practice, and risk and business analytics. RELX's offerings are largely delivered via digital platforms and subscription services designed for institutions, corporations and professionals who require specialized, high-value information and workflow solutions.

RELX operates through distinct business lines that include Elsevier, which provides scientific, technical and medical journals, books and online platforms such as research and discovery tools; Legal and Professional services, which deliver legal, regulatory and compliance content and workflow solutions; Risk & Business Analytics, which offers data, analytics and decision tools for insurance, banking, corporate and government risk assessment; and Exhibitions, which organizes industry trade shows and events.

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