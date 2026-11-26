Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY - Free Report) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,341,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 2,415,598 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.09% of Remitly Global worth $49,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Nykredit A S bought a new stake in Remitly Global in the second quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Remitly Global by 45.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Remitly Global during the third quarter worth $65,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

RELY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Remitly Global from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Remitly Global in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Research raised Remitly Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $27.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Remitly Global

Insider Activity at Remitly Global

In related news, Director Ryno Blignaut sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $118,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 63,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,502,638.75. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Pankaj Sharma sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $554,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 716,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,895,820.58. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,249. 6.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Remitly Global Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:RELY opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.46.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $509.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.31 million. Remitly Global had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 19.14%. Remitly Global's revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Remitly Global, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Remitly Global Company Profile

Remitly Global, Inc. operates a digital financial services platform focused on international money transfers. Through its website and mobile app, customers can send money across borders, with delivery options that may include bank deposits, mobile wallets, cash pickup, and home delivery, depending on the destination. The company serves customers sending money from markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region to recipients around the world. Its services are designed in particular for people sending funds to family and other recipients in their countries of origin.

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