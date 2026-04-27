Renaissance Capital LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Renaissance Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,975 shares of the company's stock after selling 71,880 shares during the quarter. Amer Sports comprises about 2.6% of Renaissance Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC's holdings in Amer Sports were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 965,312 shares of the company's stock worth $36,054,000 after buying an additional 486,059 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the company's stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the company's stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,015,491 shares of the company's stock worth $112,629,000 after buying an additional 1,705,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amer Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company's stock.

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Amer Sports Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AS opened at $35.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.49. Amer Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.27 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.99 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.150 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amer Sports

In other Amer Sports news, CFO Andrew E. Page sold 6,005 shares of Amer Sports stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $217,741.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at $428,883.28. The trade was a 33.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Stuart Haselden sold 11,438 shares of Amer Sports stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $414,741.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $553,871.50. This represents a 42.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 27,125 shares of company stock valued at $956,673 over the last ninety days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AS shares. Zacks Research downgraded Amer Sports from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Evercore boosted their price target on Amer Sports from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $49.00 price target on Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $47.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amer Sports

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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