Renaissance Capital LLC Reduces Position in CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA

Renaissance Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA - Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,527 shares of the company's stock after selling 42,203 shares during the period. CAVA Group makes up about 2.7% of Renaissance Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Renaissance Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CAVA Group worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,189,000. Leibman Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 41,712 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,953,688 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,630 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,441,000 after acquiring an additional 81,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company's stock.

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CAVA Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CAVA opened at $95.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 176.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 2.03. CAVA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $101.50.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $274.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $268.04 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CAVA Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CAVA Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northcoast Research upgraded CAVA, signaling improved analyst conviction around the company’s growth trajectory and supporting near-term buying interest. Read More.

Northcoast Research upgraded CAVA, signaling improved analyst conviction around the company’s growth trajectory and supporting near-term buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley published a bullish forecast calling for strong price appreciation, which can attract momentum investors and institutional flows. Read More.

Morgan Stanley published a bullish forecast calling for strong price appreciation, which can attract momentum investors and institutional flows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Roth Capital said the recent rally is likely to extend, reinforcing the narrative of continued upside and helping sustain buying pressure. Read More.

Roth Capital said the recent rally is likely to extend, reinforcing the narrative of continued upside and helping sustain buying pressure. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted CAVA as one of several restaurant stocks with strong earnings surprise potential—citations point to demand, pricing power, digital growth and expansion as drivers despite margin pressures. Read More. | Read More.

Zacks highlighted CAVA as one of several restaurant stocks with strong earnings surprise potential—citations point to demand, pricing power, digital growth and expansion as drivers despite margin pressures. Read More. | Read More. Positive Sentiment: CAVA announced a board refresh and launched a salmon menu item—corporate governance changes plus menu innovation support execution and top-line diversification. Read More.

CAVA announced a board refresh and launched a salmon menu item—corporate governance changes plus menu innovation support execution and top-line diversification. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and commentary about CAVA’s valuation and its impact on broader NYSE buzz are keeping the name in market conversations; this drives attention but is mixed for valuation-sensitive investors. Read More.

Coverage and commentary about CAVA’s valuation and its impact on broader NYSE buzz are keeping the name in market conversations; this drives attention but is mixed for valuation-sensitive investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Morning quote pages and general market commentary (e.g., Fox Business quote) are circulating, providing liquidity and visibility but no new fundamental catalysts. Read More.

Morning quote pages and general market commentary (e.g., Fox Business quote) are circulating, providing liquidity and visibility but no new fundamental catalysts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $90 and kept an "overweight" rating, but the new target sits below the current market price (implying potential downside from here), which may give some investors pause despite the upgrade. Read More. | Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CAVA shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAVA Group

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 2,404 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $149,384.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,412,378.76. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 1,039 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $64,563.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 332,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,643,218.70. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 11,460 shares of company stock valued at $712,124 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company's stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc NYSE: CAVA is a leading fast-casual restaurant company specializing in Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Operating under the CAVA brand, the company offers customizable bowls, pitas and salads built around a variety of proteins, grains, fresh vegetables and house-made spreads. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and made-to-order preparation, CAVA aims to deliver a casual yet elevated dining experience for dine-in, takeout and catering customers.

Founded in 2011 in the Washington, DC metro area by Ike Grigoropoulos, Dimitri Katsanis and Brett Schulman, CAVA has pursued an aggressive growth strategy that included the 2018 acquisition of Zoe's Kitchen.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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