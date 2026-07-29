Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 117,100 Shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation $GPOR

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR - Free Report) by 582.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,200 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 117,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.76% of Gulfport Energy worth $29,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Gulfport Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,552 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 95,749 shares of the company's stock worth $17,631,000 after buying an additional 12,327 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company's stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,532 shares of the company's stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPOR shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho raised Gulfport Energy from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Gulfport Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Gulfport Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GPOR opened at $153.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.41. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $149.18 and a 52 week high of $225.78.

Gulfport Energy Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the development of onshore natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil properties in the United States. Gulfport utilizes horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to maximize production and enhance recovery from its resource plays.

The company's primary operations are concentrated in two major U.S. resource basins.

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