Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 1,791,018 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Free Report) by 141.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,053,889 shares of the natural resource company's stock after buying an additional 1,791,018 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $179,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,973,108 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $1,014,434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924,573 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,353,852 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $1,897,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891,743 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,211,579 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $721,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192,955 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,523,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,366,596 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $882,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company's stock.

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Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of FCX opened at $62.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $72.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.58 and a 200 day moving average of $62.33.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 11.39%.Freeport-McMoRan's quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.18.

View Our Latest Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Trending Headlines about Freeport-McMoRan

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Positive Sentiment: FCX reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.74 and revenue of $7.03 billion, both ahead of Wall Street estimates, helped by higher realized copper and gold prices. Article Title

FCX reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.74 and revenue of $7.03 billion, both ahead of Wall Street estimates, helped by higher realized copper and gold prices. Positive Sentiment: Management said the Grasberg ramp remains on schedule, U.S. operations are improving, and the brownfield copper pipeline is expanding, which supports longer-term production growth. Article Title

Management said the Grasberg ramp remains on schedule, U.S. operations are improving, and the brownfield copper pipeline is expanding, which supports longer-term production growth. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on FCX to $73 from $70, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s upside. Article Title

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on FCX to $73 from $70, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s upside. Positive Sentiment: Several recent writeups highlighted strong income growth, free cash flow, and the benefit of firmer copper prices, reinforcing the investment case for FCX. Article Title

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

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