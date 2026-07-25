Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 678,808 Danaher Corporation $DHR

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 678,808 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $128,702,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of Danaher as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $236.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $191.87 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $160.93 and a 52-week high of $242.80. The stock has a market cap of $134.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 15.95%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is 28.42%.

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Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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