Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,397,121 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 213,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $124,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 704.0% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 34,236 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 29,978 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $3,727,000. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 82,705 shares of the company's stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 25,230 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 86,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 35,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company's stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $71.79. The business's 50 day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $217.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 37.23%. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. HSBC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 6th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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