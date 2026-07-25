Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 925,270 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 200,267 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Adobe worth $224,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SWAN Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 103 shares of the software company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the software company's stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 624 shares of the software company's stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the software company's stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $225.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.78 and a 200 day moving average of $251.84. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.12 and a 1 year high of $376.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CLSA began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Adobe from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Freedom Capital lowered Adobe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $447.00 to $379.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $271.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,945,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 17,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,434,074.05. The trade was a 130.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,561,884.52. This represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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