Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 273,675 Shares of ITT Inc. $ITT

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) by 309.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,075 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 273,675 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ITT worth $68,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bayban bought a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in ITT by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in ITT during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company's stock.

Get ITT alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ITT from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ITT from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ITT from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on ITT from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $234.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on ITT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $41,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,894.19. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total value of $1,483,507.21. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,988.83. The trade was a 44.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

ITT Trading Down 0.0%

ITT opened at $195.78 on Monday. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.66 and a 1-year high of $225.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.74.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. ITT had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business's revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. Analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.386 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. ITT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ITT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ITT wasn't on the list.

While ITT currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here