Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 290,959 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI - Free Report) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 856,237 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 290,959 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Crown Castle worth $69,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $594,670,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,635,117 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,034,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445,237 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,790,292 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,536,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953,685 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 591.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,471,120 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $431,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 422.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581,154 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $318,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company's stock.

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Crown Castle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown Castle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Crown Castle beat Q2 expectations on key measures, including FFO and revenue, helped by lower interest expense. The company also updated full-year 2026 outlook, which suggests management sees improved operating momentum and progress from asset sales, debt repayment, and land investments. Crown Castle Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Updates Outlook for Full Year 2026

Crown Castle beat Q2 expectations on key measures, including FFO and revenue, helped by lower interest expense. The company also updated full-year 2026 outlook, which suggests management sees improved operating momentum and progress from asset sales, debt repayment, and land investments. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain generally constructive despite trimming targets: Citigroup kept a buy rating, Citizens JMP kept market outperform, TD Cowen kept buy, and RBC kept outperform. Even with lower targets, the firms still see meaningful upside from current levels, signaling that expectations for CCI remain relatively favorable. Analyst price target updates

Analysts remain generally constructive despite trimming targets: Citigroup kept a buy rating, Citizens JMP kept market outperform, TD Cowen kept buy, and RBC kept outperform. Even with lower targets, the firms still see meaningful upside from current levels, signaling that expectations for CCI remain relatively favorable. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple analysts lowered price targets after the earnings release, including Citigroup to $98 from $106, Citizens JMP to $120 from $125, JPMorgan to $85 from $95, TD Cowen to $92 from $94, and RBC to $90 from $92. The cuts reflect a more cautious valuation stance, but not a bearish shift in ratings overall. Analyst price target updates

Multiple analysts lowered price targets after the earnings release, including Citigroup to $98 from $106, Citizens JMP to $120 from $125, JPMorgan to $85 from $95, TD Cowen to $92 from $94, and RBC to $90 from $92. The cuts reflect a more cautious valuation stance, but not a bearish shift in ratings overall. Neutral Sentiment: Other coverage highlighted that Q2 results beat estimates even as site-rental revenue was affected by certain items, suggesting the quarter was solid but still showed some business mix or timing pressure. Crown Castle Q2 earnings beat even as site rental revenue impacted by items

Other coverage highlighted that Q2 results beat estimates even as site-rental revenue was affected by certain items, suggesting the quarter was solid but still showed some business mix or timing pressure. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, the stock remains well below its recent highs, and the repeated target cuts may indicate analysts are resetting expectations for slower growth or a lower valuation multiple going forward. Analyst price target updates

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:CCI opened at $74.94 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.75 and a 12 month high of $113.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Crown Castle's payout ratio is presently 215.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Crown Castle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.92.

View Our Latest Report on CCI

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

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